Eric R. Brooks, 59, of 735 Villa Road, Apt. 153, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Kyle D. Clifton, 31, of London, OVI, continued, bond $1,500, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, continued, OVI-cocaine, continued, hit skip, continued, failure to control, continued, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, continued, bond $1,500.

Johnnie V. Collins, 28, of 2495 E. Berger Ave., discharge of firearms, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 34, probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 34, of 21 E. Cecil St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Paul E. Dewell, 35, of 1730 N. Sweetbriar Lane, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, continued, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Paul E. Dewell, 35, of 1730 N. Sweetbriar Lane, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, resisting arrest, continued, seat belt, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Max R. Erwin, 56, of Brookville, request for bail, dismissed.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 30, of 1615 Charles St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond $10,000.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 30, of 1615 Charles St., domestic violence, continued, bond $1,000.

Christopher D. Pressley, 45, of Centerville, request for bail, dismissed.

Christopher D. Pressley, 45, of Centerville, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Kayla M. Pyles, 21, of Enon, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, must comply with CRS case, released on own recognizance bond.

Emira J. Taylor, 28, of 1020 Middle St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Rebecca L. Tom, 45, of 107 N. Florence St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Damion Valesquez, 22, of 107 N. Florence St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Damon S. Williams, 28, of 813 Hilliard St., robbery, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Terius S. Wilson, 23, of 1829 S. Belmont Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.