Shanda Y. Carson, 28, of 2745 Dwight Road, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jenny A. Huffine, 40, of 1312 Beverly Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Desmerea S. Roberts, 32, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 317, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Christopher Scott Seibert, 21, of 1717 Columbus Ave, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Benjamin E. Vasquez, 19, of 525 E. Grand Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amber Necole Parks, 28, of Urbana, falsification, guilty, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 18 months of probation, ISP probation; fees in case 21crb1449, obtain current drug/alcohol assessment, obstructing official business, innocent, dismissed, no operator’s license, innocent, dismissed, FTSAA, innocent, dismissed, traffic signal, innocent, guilty, assessed costs $100, theft, guilty, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 18 months of probation, ISP probation; obtain drug/alcohol assessment.

John A. Sharp, 73, of 18 N. Jackson St., OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, guilty, ALS remain in effect, assessed costs $200.

Zane T. Bailey, 32, of Orient, drug abuse marijuana, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered.

Christian Herring, 31, of 1683 Dale Ridge Road, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, possession of drugs, dismissed, drug para-marijuana, dismissed.

Konner Lee Hileman, 27, of 205 E. Madison Ave., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail concurrent with 21crb1327 & 21trd5907, fined $50.

Lorren T. Mckeever, 26, of 4550 Eldora St., theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, 90 days jail/CTS/balance suspended, current drug/alcohol assessment, fined $50, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Cheri Lynn Roberts, 54, of 1703 Lagonda Ave., possess drug abuse instrument reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $25.

Skiliar Ignaceous Ward, 24, of 1010 Heard Ave, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 150 days jail/CTS/BAL suspended, ISP probation; obtain current drug/alcohol assessment, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Arguello Ruben Lopez, 28, of 1313 E. Cedarview, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, ALS terminated, fined $375.

Moises Ortega Pina, 29, of 1132 E. John St. Apt. 24, ovi, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Luis D. Ramirez, 26, of 425 E. Euclid Ave, ovi, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, group supervision, substance abuse assess and follow up, refrain from alcohol and others, fined $375, FTSAA, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fined $100.

John A. Sharp, 73, of 18 N Jackson St, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, ALS remain in effect, fined $200, failure to control, dismissed.