Dustin K. Bennett, 40, of Tipp City, OH, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Richard T. Calhoun, 41, of 2112 Erie Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500.

Bryant M. Cavitt, 18, of 526 W. Pleasant St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Konner L. Hileman, 27, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Allan D. E. Riggins III, 23, of 725 Innisfallen Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $10,000.

Johnathon A. Kelley, 25, of 3231 Revels St., aggravated menacing, continued, telecommunications harassment, dismissed.

Shi W. Dooley, 29, of 621 Wiley Ave., OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS- OL forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alexis De Leon Escobar, 26, of 514 Lawnview Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, group supervision, assessment and follow-up, fined $375.

Juan Lopez Perez, 29, of Chicago, IL, OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, no ALS, fined $375, speed, guilty, fined $35, seat belt, guilty, fined $30.

Desmerea S. Roberts, 32, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 317, assured clear distance, continued, PD appointed.