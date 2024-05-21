Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Lane J. Andrus, 30, of 4730 Mesa Lane, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Andrew M. Collins, 25, of 408 E. Madison Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, vandalism, innocent, continued, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000, assault, continued, child endangering, continued, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Von W. Hutchins, 54, of 1538 1/2 W. Clark St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Felisha Lanfranco, 42, of 1402 S. Limestone, theft, innocent, continued, DNQ, released on own recognizance bond.

Ricardi Lapaix, 48, of 738 S. Center St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Rodney T. Lee, 36, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandy S. Nickels, 39, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. B, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Michael A. Null, 21, attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Maxon Raymond, 25, of 411 W. Liberty St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

David C. Vereen, 52, of 373 Terrace Drive, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

