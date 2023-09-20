Cases called included:

Timothy R. Hall, 59, of Winchester, KY, criminal trespass, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, criminal trespass, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, criminal trespass, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Kelly G. Mccormick, 39, of 1002 Mavor St., theft, guilty, guilty, 6 months of probation, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, no new offenses/pay fines and costs, cash to be forfeited and applied to restitution, assessed costs $500.

Barbara A. Patrick, 53, of 2906 Arthur Road, probation violation warrant returned, guilty, obstructing justice, continued, public defender appointed, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Ariana D. Whitt, 32, of 1610 East St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sherriff’s Office, guilty.

Deshawn T. Barnett, 25, of 2357 Irwin Ave., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, endangering children, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jason A. Dixon, 43, of 533 E. Grand Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Gina L. Lane, 62, of Englewood, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 27, of 1620 N. Yellow Springs St., criminal damaging, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Jacob D. Nibert, 27, of 2624 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Kaitlynn M. Robertson, 31, of 2428 Sunset Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Dalton Smith, 30, of 1007 W. Pleasant St., trespass/lands border ponds, dismissed.

Tyrone L. Stevens, 29, of 612 Stanton Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jerry R. Clifford Sr., 47, of 226 S. Race St., theft amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition of restitution to Midas by 12/1/23, fined $50.

Dejuan Couchot, 18, of Dayton, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dandre K. Mcelrath, 20, of Dayton, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Russell M. Stollings, 56, of 2400 Hillside Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, continued, headlight violation, dismissed.