Dartayvius J. Grimes, 27, of 726 Eastmoor Drive, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Sir Linden Holloway, 19, of 222 E. Euclid Ave., bond remains set at “no bond”, guilty.

Kasey K. St. John, 20, of 222 E. Euclid, bond remains set as “no bond”, guilty.

Lazaria Beard, 23, of 2608 S. Willman Circle, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Matt C. Cason, 43, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Dylan R. Gross, 32, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Sultan S. Mays Jr., 19, of 714 Stanton Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Brent Mouradian, 25, of 3375 Eric Drive, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, terminate administrative license suspension without fee, fined $375.

Desir Odison, 31, of 135 E. Liberty St., felonious assault, dismissed.

Patricia R. Schack, 25, of 1086 Mound St., assault, dismissed.

Brittany N. Whiting, 37, of Urbana, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Paul W. Fails, 35, of 2796 Arthur Road, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Paul W. Fails, 35, of 2796 Arthur Road, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, operate without valid operator license, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Casti J. Francisco, 46, of 724 Summer St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Sanford C. Hammons, 56, of 1928 Erie Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set at no bond.

Christopher N. Kimble, 45, of 3440 Eric Drive, OVI-amphetamine, continued, public defender appointed.

Paul R. Lewis, 30, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

James C. Mason, 34, of 2721 Dale Ave., escape, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Delisonne Saintisaint, 52, of 1061 E. Home Road, Apt. C, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield turning left, bench warrant ordered.

Delisonne Saintisaint, 52, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffrey L. Strodes Jr., 36, of 503 Chestnut Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed.

Jacob E. Gilbert, 62, of 4023 East Home Road, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jonathan L. Jeter, 35, of Sidney, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.