De’Vaughn Carter, 32, of Dayton, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Derek M. Holmes, 34, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls, released on own recognizance bond.

Richard L. Stahlberg, 25, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail, 10 days jail concur with existing sentence, fine and costs to be public defender 4 month, assessed costs $50.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of South Vienna, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lowes.

Garrick M. L. Arnold Jr., 22, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days jail 3 satisfied on driver’s intervention program, driver’s license suspended 6 month, 375 fine court costs/fine due 30 days, fined $375.

Christina R. Hall, 41, of 160 California Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days jail 3 satisfied driver’s intervention program/57 suspended 1 year probation, driver’s license susp 12/19/23-12/19/24. administrative license suspension termed without fee, 375 fine fine and costs due 30 days, fined $375.

Spencer W. Puckett, 27, of 223 Franklin St., strangulation, continued, bond remains 10,000 community service/10%.

Bradley J. Robertson, 29, of 808 Elm St., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed.

Glen J. Sexton, 24, of Fairborn, murder, continued, bond remains 500,000 community service/10%.

Levi J. Simpson, 25, of 201 College, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 30 days jail concur with 23CRB03151 30 suspended 2 year probation, 100 fine fine and costs due 3 month, fined $100.

Levi J. Simpson, 25, of 205 W. Thompson, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 24 months of probation, jail suspended on condition defendant complete 2 years probation, court costs/fine due within 3 months, fined $100, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 180 days jail suspended on condition defendant compete 2 years probation.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of S. Vienna, theft, continued, theft, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service/10%.

Jamie G. Weaton, 22, of 3895 Cabot Drive, Apt. R, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days jail 3 satisfied by driver’s intervention program, 57 days jail suspended on 1 year probation, driver’s license suspended 1 year/ALS termed without fee, 375 fine court costs/fine due in 30 days, fined $375.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 19, of 1116 Linden Ave., carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of S. Vienna, theft, continued, bond remains 2,500 community service/10%.

Amanda J. Cheek, 49, of 230 N. Light St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Randy J. Davis, 55, of 787 Woodbine Ave., violate temporary protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 145 days suspended, 35 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $350, violate temporary protection order, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Timothy S. Ervin, 32, of 1101 Pine St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Haley M. Hall, 23, of 1935 Biscayne Drive, menacing, dismissed.

Peggy A. Jenkins, 46, of New Carlisle, aggravated trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon R. Lipker, 36, of Enon, complicity, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Spencer W. Puckett, 27, of 223 Franklin St., strangulation, continued, bond remains 10,000 community service/10%.

Sean-Patrick E. Shaw, 29, of 608 E. Cassilly Ave., assault, guilty, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $100, assault, guilty, fined $100, theft, dismissed, resisting arrest, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, credit for time served, suspende balance of jail time, fined $400, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Darren K. Staten, 62, of Cedarville, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by Oct. 8, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., no further driving offenses, fined $375.

Justin L. Wallace, 44, of 1840 Morgan Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered.