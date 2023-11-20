Cases called included:

Shawn M. Freeman, 20, of 2956 Vester Ave., Apt. E, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jonathan W. Hopkins, 25, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $300,000.

Kelsey L. Nicole, 34, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Lot 40, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, continued, bond $1,000.

Aaron J. Salyers, 26, of 1004 Park Ave., theft, continued, no bond - pending sentencing, theft, continued, no bond pending sentencing, possession of criminal tools, continued, obstructing official business, continued, no bond pending sentencing.

Craig N. Vance, 42, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Leslie H. Workman, 39, of Medway, theft, continued, public defender appointed

Abigail L. Boswell, 51, of 112 Titus Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $400.

Jeremy D. Bradley, 23, aggravated trespass amended to criminal trespass, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, firearm forfeited to Springfield, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $50.

Sean L. Cameron, 48, of 142 Delcourt Drive, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Alina A. Lee, 37, of 2310 N. Limestone St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon Lipker, 36, of Enon, assault amended to disorderly, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group supervision, fined $25, menacing, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jorge L. Lopez, 31, of 840 John St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dustin S. Michaels, 40, of 830 W. Main St., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rickey A. Moore Jr., 29, of 1534 Jordan Drive, Apt C, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Sheldon Pack, 27, of 17 W. Johnson St., Apt. 325, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Robyn Paugh, 18, of 1220 Stanway Ave., OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Brian Stoops, 55, of South Vienna, request for bail, dismissed.

Reese W. Williams, 18, of Enon, under age OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Jonathan Davis, 42, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days credit for time served, fined $300, violate temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

William D. Dufner Jr., 39, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days jail concurrent with 23CRB02628 and Common Pleas Cases, fined $100.

William G. Dufner Jr., 39, of 23 N. Douglas, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days jail concurrent with 23CRB02628 and Common Pleas Cases, fined $200, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Rider K. Johnson, 21, of New Paris, disrupting publive service, continued, DNQ public defender, domestic violence, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Aaron J. Salyers, 26, of 1004 Park Ave., theft, continued, no bond pending sentencing.

Marques E. White Jr., 30, of 317 W. Grand Ave., violate protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Marcus R. Cross, 38, of 373 Sherman Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Curtis E. Ragland, 41, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed.

Kevin L. Stewart, 37, of 1255 W. Perrin Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Danyelle N. Everage, 35, of 1121 W. High St 1/2, obstructing official business amended to disorderly, guilty, 12 months of probation, ISP probation.

Marshall D. Harris, 46, of Fairborn, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher S. Musick, 52, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua D. Neidhart, 37, of 4310 Johnson Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, group supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without fees, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Lance A. Thompson, 36, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Johannes G. Assen, 43, of South Vienna, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua Hayes, 41, of So Vienna, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Sir Linden Holloway, 19, of 222 E. Euclid Ave., domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail with 88 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, probation to begin when released from jail, must attend journey to freedom, in addition, to drug/alcohol and mental health assessments and follow up treatment, to address the long history of unlawful behavior, fine/cost to be paid 30 days before probation ends, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

Dalton L. Smith, 30, of 4125 W. National Road, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.