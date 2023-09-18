Cases called included:

Herbert K. Ingram, 60, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Jaheim Jefferson, 20, of 823 W. Pleasant St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kelly K. Seagraves, 38, of 2425 Columbus Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, refer to 3 day program.

Brooklyn Bishop, 19, of 1924 Ontario Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Donald A. Bowshier Jr., 37, of 1230 Highland Ave., criminal damaging, guilty.

Bradley J. Dunn, 29, of Pitchin, menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $250.

William Mcmahan Jr., 50, of North Hampton, physical control, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, firearm forfeited, administrative license suspension terminated without fees-bmotor vehicle form 2261 filed, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $200.

Harley W. Riggs Sr., 31, of 507 S. Fountain Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Holly A. Shaw, 34, of 909 Pine St., request for bail, dismissed.

Omarion J. Webster, 19, of 300 E. Johnson Ave., assault, dismissed.

Joshua L. Woods, 36, of 811 Mansfield Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Ronald E. Coley Jr., 38, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 617, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Carolyn J. Hall, 59, of 4100 Troy Road, Apt. 36, domestic violence amended to menacing, guilty, no new offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $200.

Karlton A. Jones, 50, of 221 W. Liberty St., OVI, guilty.

Kelly K. Seagraves, 38, of 2425 Columbus Ave., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, driving under suspension, dismissed, unauthorized plates, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Heather L. Penwell, 37, of 1333 Perry St., disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.