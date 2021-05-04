Cases called include:
Ne’colai B. Caudill, 25, of 724 E. Rose St., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.
Necolai B. Caudill, 25, of 4837 Ridgewood Rd. E., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, assault, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.
Yountz S. Fambro, 28, of New Carlisle, immunity; prohibit conduct, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Carl J. D. Lemmings, 31, of 1418 Lagonda Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, no contact cond of bond, bond $15,000.
Jason M. Sowards, 39, of 1422 Eastgate Rd., burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000.
Paul C. Strong III 25, of 570 Selma Rd., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, not to be at 570 Selma Rd., no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.
Dewayne T. Thacker, 41, of 2507 Hildale Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, bond $5,000.
Dewayne T. Thacker, 41, of 1342 Cedarview Dr. E., menacing by stalking, continued, bond $20,000.
Dewayne T. Thacker, 41, of 2507 Hilldale Rd, fail to signal left turn, continued, OR bond.