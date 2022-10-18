Jasmin C. Peterson, 24, of 536 Rosewood Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 44, of 18 N. Jackson, felonious assault, innocent, continued, bond $10,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Troyal A. Sweet, 24, of 1576 E. High St., burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 29, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., disorderly conduct, guilty, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, to continue with mental health treatment, fines and costs due by 2/8/23 does not have to appear if paid, assessed costs $50.

Tyffanie L. Zinn, 37, of 3691 Middle Urbana #101, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.