Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
14 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Jeanett S. Adkins, 73, of 2115 Memorial Drive, child endangering, innocent, continued, NAPT, OR bond.

Timothy J. Fox, 49, of 600 Crossgate Court, Apt. 304, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Saniyah L. Lytle, 35, of 1030 Dibert Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1818 Woodward.

Saniyah L. Lytle, 35, of 22 E. Singer Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1818 Woodward, menacing, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1818 Woodward, menacing, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1818 Woodward, assault, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1818 Woodward, assault, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1818 Woodward, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1818 Woodward, assault, innocent, continued, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1818 Woodward.

Jasmin C. Peterson, 24, of 536 Rosewood Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 44, of 18 N. Jackson, felonious assault, innocent, continued, bond $10,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Troyal A. Sweet, 24, of 1576 E. High St., burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 29, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., disorderly conduct, guilty, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, to continue with mental health treatment, fines and costs due by 2/8/23 does not have to appear if paid, assessed costs $50.

Tyffanie L. Zinn, 37, of 3691 Middle Urbana #101, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

