Eric J. Marr Jr., 28, of Englewood, OH, bench warrant served-defendant posted bond, guilty.

Andrea E. Mitchell, 63, of 1836 W. Wittenberg Blvd., violation of protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with Jeffrey Whitemore, PD appointed, OR bond.

Jamie L. Morrissey, 36, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Roy L. Pierce Jr., 43, of 2321 Hoppes Ave., OVI, no contest, continued, refer to 3 day program.

Christopher L. Silvers, 44, of 325 W. Columbia St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Michael A. Terrell Sr., 42, of 356 Lowery St., domestic violence, innocent, dismissed - indicted, eligible defendant.

Tyson Wallen, 23, of Enon, OH, fail to register dog, continued, representing self, OR bond.

Tyson A. Wallen, 23, of Enon, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandy C. Wildman, 47, of 2116 Broadway Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Brandy C. Wildman, 47, of 2116 Broadway St., DUS- operator license forfeiture, continued, NAPT.

Justin H. Howard, 25, of Enon, OH, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, jail suspended on 1 year law-abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.