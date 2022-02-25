Hamburger icon
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Aron J. Henry, 32, of 1405 Attleboro Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed/PD appointed, bond set at “no bond.”

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 32, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Patrice Perkins, 26, traffic control device, continued, bond $1,000.

Derrick L. Routte, 34, of 504 Linden Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Jairo Zein Sargento, 24, of 1043 Farlow St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Larissa L. Dodge, 30, of Urbana, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica Hurley, 36, of 39 E. Cassilly St., physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fined $375.

Michael A. Maddalena, 36, of 2425 Beatrice St., assault, continued, NAPT.

Robert Douglas Mills, 23, of South Charleston, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 6 months of probation, suspended on 6mo group supervision and law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

Esperanza C. T. Hall, 23, of 2048 Ontario Ave, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

James Curtis Sheets II, 26, of 243 S. Clairmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Destanie S. Simpson, 27, of Bellefontaine, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin R. Tullis, 69, of 58 Apple Hill, assault, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

