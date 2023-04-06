Joseph St. Louis, 34, of 241 Chestnut Ave., Apt. B, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joseph Volkert, 51, of Danville, IL, violation of temporary protection order/CPO amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abiding and show proof of anger management, show proof in 90 days and no contact with victim, fined $150.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 28, of 72 S. Freeman, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 28, of 72 S. Freeman St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Theresa N. Mcwhorter, 49, of 1452 S. Wittenberg, Apt. 215, assault, dismissed.

Kaleb A. Clem, 24, of 108 S. Church St., menacing by stalking, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica R. Zukovic, 33, of 225 E. Third St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.