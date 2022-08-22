Cases called included:
Ryan Allen, 42, of Bellefontaine, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond -only exception, is through app OFW for child purposes only, bond $5,000.
Cheyenne N. Lynch, 27, of Columbus, OH, unlawful transact/weapons, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Gabriel S. Myers, 41, of Urbana, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.
Katherine J. Rieske, 39, of 4460 Dayton Ave., Lot 4, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact condition of bond.
Brandy L. Wheeler, 36, of Dayton, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.
Nathan S. Brogan, 19, of Medway, OH, sexual conduct/minor, continued, no contact condition of bond.
Stephanie M. Ervin, 42, of South Charleston, OH, counterfeiting, continued, defendant to hire own atty.
Michael W. Guyer, 23, of 1428 W. Possum Road, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.
Joshua M. Mcgath Sr., 37, of 1540 Hyannis Drive, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, cdl infl. of cont. substance, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.
Erico V. Roblero, 35, of 454 N. Race St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.
Herbert F. Warrender, 58, of Youngstown, OH, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered.
Dennis L. Floss, 67, of 116 Walter St., assault, continued, PD appointed.