springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
34 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Ryan Allen, 42, of Bellefontaine, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond -only exception, is through app OFW for child purposes only, bond $5,000.

Cheyenne N. Lynch, 27, of Columbus, OH, unlawful transact/weapons, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Gabriel S. Myers, 41, of Urbana, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Katherine J. Rieske, 39, of 4460 Dayton Ave., Lot 4, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact condition of bond.

Brandy L. Wheeler, 36, of Dayton, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Nathan S. Brogan, 19, of Medway, OH, sexual conduct/minor, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Stephanie M. Ervin, 42, of South Charleston, OH, counterfeiting, continued, defendant to hire own atty.

Michael W. Guyer, 23, of 1428 W. Possum Road, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Joshua M. Mcgath Sr., 37, of 1540 Hyannis Drive, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, cdl infl. of cont. substance, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Erico V. Roblero, 35, of 454 N. Race St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Herbert F. Warrender, 58, of Youngstown, OH, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered.

Dennis L. Floss, 67, of 116 Walter St., assault, continued, PD appointed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Region’s role in the evolution of flight on display in Springfield next...
3
Clark County Commission: Two independents, one Republican vying for...
4
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
5
Wittenberg welcomes four new members to alumni board
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top