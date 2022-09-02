Cases called included:
Sparkle M. Eubanks, 40, of 1315 Clifton Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000.
Joseph Juarez, 32, of 826 E. Main St., OVI, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fine costs due by 10/19/22 @ 8:45 a.m., assessed costs $375, operate without valid operator license, guilty, assessed costs $200, tail light, guilty, assessed costs $10.
Desiree T. Mcwhorter, 25, of 354 Lincoln Park Circle, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Calvin L. White, 55, of 827 S. Limestone St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Brooke E. Mefford, 29, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.
Donald E. Ramsey, 61, of 220 Montgomery Ave. 339, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.
Ryan K. Leach, 40, of 2339 Hillside Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.
Sarah N. Blair, 38, of 1132 W. Sparrow Road, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 12 months of probation, defendant released from jail on plea, to immediately attend rehab in London, if fails to attend she shall be violated probation, fined $50, obstructing official business, guilty, fined $50.
Bobby Manning Jr., 49, of Mechanicsburg, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.