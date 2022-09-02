Brooke E. Mefford, 29, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.

Donald E. Ramsey, 61, of 220 Montgomery Ave. 339, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Ryan K. Leach, 40, of 2339 Hillside Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.

Sarah N. Blair, 38, of 1132 W. Sparrow Road, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 12 months of probation, defendant released from jail on plea, to immediately attend rehab in London, if fails to attend she shall be violated probation, fined $50, obstructing official business, guilty, fined $50.

Bobby Manning Jr., 49, of Mechanicsburg, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.