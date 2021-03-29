Frank L. Roberts Jr., 52, of 426 W. Southern Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Michael W. Smith, 45, of 1595 Regent Ave. Unit 8, guilty, dismissed, dismissed.

Regina M. Smith, 41, of 107 E. Madison Ave. Apt. 4, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Keith E. Rodell Burton, 41, of 2282 Ballentine Pike, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Theodore M High II, 34, of 520 Catherine St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jerry L, Kunkle III, 34, of 1421 Lamar St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tasha Patterson, 41, of 378 Ludlow, complicity, continued, PD appointed.

Keith E. Rodell Burton, 41, of Kissiminee, FL., theft, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Miranda Mougey, 27, of New Carlisle, DUI, continued, OVI breath .17+, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.