Clark County Municipal Court cases

News | 1 hour ago

Matthew S. Gregory, 44, of 2121 Larch St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Scott Hayter, 33, of Kenton, OH, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond $250.

Aryn M. Mundy, 32, of 345 Larchmont Road, bench warrant served-def jailed, guilty.

Sunny L. Parsons, 39, of 1941 Mechanicsburg Road, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Douglas L. Sherrock Jr., 39, of 1506 Maiden Lane, bench warrant served-def posted bond, guilty.

Krista K. Sisler, 36, of 3200 East National Road, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Floyd William Skaggs, 57, of 809 Wiley Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.

Jared R. Smith, 45, of 1716 Merrydale, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.

Terry W. Stockman, 63, of 1361 Emery Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

