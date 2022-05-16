Jessie Tyron Edwards, 38, of 927 Innisfallen Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua Swyers L. Sr., 37, of Medway, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact with Heather Connett, PD appointed, OR bond.

Daniel A. York, 36, of Gettysburg, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact with Jessica York, NAPT, did not qualify for PD, OR bond.

Timothy E. Carey, 51, of 2826 Columbus Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bredrick E. Smith, 53, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

Kaneisha B. Danner, 20, of 1007 Garfield Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Derrick Yarbrough.

Kyra N. Milton, 36, of Troy, criminal damaging, continued, NAPT, no contact with Nicholas Dewitt.