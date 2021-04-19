Max S. Patten, 42, of 119 Lawnview Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Jarhod Wilson, 20, of Cleveland, possession of drugs, continued, PD appointed.

Charles D. Alfrey, 53, of Quincy, OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Heather C. Clay, 37, of 218 E. Euclid Ave., prohibition/comp.animals, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, forfeiture of animal ordered, no care or ownership of animals pending review, no further offenses/pay fines&costs, fined $75, cruelty to compenion animals, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed.

Nicole M. Cremeens, 32, of Medway, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, speed, continued.

Timur M. Darasidze, 31, of Dayton, drug abuse marijuana, continued, OVI, continued, driving without valid licenses, continued, failure to control, continued, operating without use all seatbelt, continued.

Austin J. Deel, 22, of Fairborn, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, failure to control, continued.

Stephanie L. Delong, 27, of 153 Highview Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Melissa B. Houston, 52, of 3210 Rhea Ln., DUI, guilty, 24 months of drivers license suspension, 350 days of jail with 320 days suspended, 18 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $850, driver license required, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, illegal use another’s plates, dismissed.

Terrance M. Jennings, 30, of New Carlisle, operating without valid operating license, guilty, 100 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 12 months of probation, probation fees on case 21crb663, must obtain an operating license, fined $100, DUS, dismissed, unauthorized plates, dismissed.

George Mcintire, 47, of North Hampton, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

George E. Mcintire, 47, of North Hampton, OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 18 months of probation, isp probation, fined $525, DUI-drugs, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, no operating license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Victoria Y. Smith, 24, of Reynoldsburg, DUI, continued, NAPT.