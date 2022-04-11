William Charles Hoskins II, 41, domestic violence, dismissed.

Derrick Stephon Long, 33, of 1909 S. Clifton Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, no contact conducive of bond, not to possess any firearms.

Cain A. Weimer, 19, of 107 E. Cassilly St., assault, dismissed.

Heather Jacqueline Young, 36, of Xenia, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 2403 Van Buren, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Rocio Ramirez, 31, of Bloomingburg, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

James R. A. Whitesell, 28, of 1628 S. Fountain Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.