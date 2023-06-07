Cases called included:
Michael J. Bugajski, 51, of Fairborn, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no similar violations 1 year, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, assessed costs $200.
Cory J. Peterson, 51, of 536 Rosewood Ave., falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, no operator’s license, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Michael Rowland, 43, of Fairborn, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no similar violations 1 year, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, assessed costs $200.
Dakota W. Whitt, 30, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Leonard F. Ferrell Jr., 40, of 1043 Farlow St., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.
Timothy J. Fox, 49, of 3138 Eastham, theft, continued, falsification, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.
Justin W. Mathers, 34, of 2403 Vanburen Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.
Charles J. Pyles, 45, of 3110 E. Sherwood Park Drive, assault, continued, no contact condition of bond, obstructing justice, continued.
Derrick D. Reed, 33, of 262 S. Plum St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.
William J. Shambaugh, 42, of 1662 Brentwood Drive, complicity, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.
Tyrone L. Stevens, 28, of 214 Oakwood Place, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.
Tyrone L. Stevens, 28, of 214 Oakwood Place, assault, dismissed.
Allan E. Szabo Jr., 47, of Chesepeake, theft, continued, public defender appointed.
Brian E. White Jr., 26, of 511 W. Third St., Apt. 16, falsification, continued, public defender appointed.
Kenneth M. Hayes, 33, of 739 N. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Quran M. Hottenstein, 25, of 318 S. Clairmont Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.
Alaysha D. Robinson, 24, of 152 Brent Drive W., Apt. D, assault, continued, public defender appointed.
Antonyo D. Slaughter, 34, of Grove City, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.
Quentaysia Smith, 23, of 642 Cedar St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.
Aaron B. Dunaway, 47, of 4604 Reno Lane, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.
Peter L. Hill III, 41, aggravated robbery, continued, no contact condition of bond.
Ruben A. Moorer, 34, of Canal Winchester, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.