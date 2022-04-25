Tre A. Trent, 27, of 1107 Selma Road, child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Timothy Troxtell, 42, of 6810 Springfield Jamestown Road, request for bail, continued, bond $50,000.

Richard T. Brown, 35, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Douglas Earle Clark II, 42, of 2954 Vester Ave., OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 180 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

Bart A. Crabtree, 50, of 308 Rice St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bobby P. Gross III, 46, of 2461 Erter Dr., OVI , guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

Louis Frederick Kemp, 72, of Clayton, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, ALS termianted without fee, fined $250, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Haleigh C. M. Norman, 26, of 2425 Tavenner Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Colton C. Phillips, 20, of Medway, obstructing official business reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Clifford E. Smith Jr., 21, of 836 E. John St., criminal trespass, guilty, fined $100.

Vernon R. White, 61, of 311 W. Southern Ave., F/pay reinstatement fee, guilty, fined $25, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed.

Joshua Lewis Williams, 35, of 1204 Cobb Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael A. Blackson, 35, of 1930 Fred Jordan, falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Jeanette D. Burks, 54, of 1468 S. Burnett, ovi, bench warrant ordered.

Andre D. Chilton, 28, of 705 E. Cecil St., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Danyelle N. Everage, 33, of 1121 W. High St. Apt. Half, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Isaiah A. Fonseca, 20, of Urbana, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Marro Rufino Hernandez, 37, of 1914 Ontario Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Danell Lynn Miller, 41, of 142 Delcourt Dr., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.