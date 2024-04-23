Clark County man sentenced to at least 17 years for shots fired at summer yard sale

Each felonious assault charge includes a three-year firearm specification, to be served consecutively to the charges and to one another.

Around 10:15 a.m., police were called while property owner Amy James and about 20 people sheltered in a barn on the property as gunshots were ongoing, she said in August. When the shots appeared to be finished, she said her husband went out with police to show the damage to the barn he observed when the neighbor began shooting while he was there.

James said the neighbor often shoots guns whenever the family is holding a yard sale, which is frequent. James and her husband buy storage facilities to sell their contents.

Bullets struck a new storage barn at the back of the James’ property, leaving holes in the walls and roof, and through tarps covering bales of hay. The barn contains treasured items, she said, including two model barns that James’ grandparents made for her. These were inches from a bullet hole.

According to court records, when police arrived, a woman got Jeffers to come out of his house to speak with them, but when they and one of the property owners were evaluating damage, they “started taking rapid fire.” They took cover then retreated to the property’s main barn when the shooting stopped.

Jeffers had left but was arrested after returning home.

Jeffers has the right to appeal his conviction and sentence. He will serve his sentence at the Orient Correctional Facility.