Clark County library to offer passes for card holders to visit cultural, educational sites

The Clark County Public Library is now offering passes for card holders to visit several local cultural and educational sites.
The Discovery Pass Program gives families free access to four local places.
“Libraries are more and more offering non-traditional materials for check out to their card holders,” said Allison Peck, public relations manager. “Sonya Knisley, our head of Children’s Services, saw that other libraries were offering similar programs to their patrons and felt that it was important that the Springfield community would have the same opportunity to attend these attractions at no cost.”
The attractions include:
Boonshoft Museum/Sunwatch: Pass good for two adults and up to six children.
Carillon Historical Park: Pass good for two adults and any children/grandchildren under age 17.
Franklin Park Conservatory: Pass good for two adults and up to six children under age 18.
Young’s Jersey Dairy: Pass good for two adults and two children.
Peck said if this program is successful, they hope to expand its list to other attractions.
“We wanted things that would be family friendly, in the region, and that could perhaps be cost prohibitive for families to attend on their own,” she said.
There is a limit of one pass per family. Passes must be checked out and returned to the Lenski Children’s Center at the main library and not to other branches, departments or book drops. Passes are good for three days and are not good for special events or parking.
Any regional cultural or educational attractions that would like to be a part of the Discovery Pass program at the library can contact Sonya Knisley at sknisley@ccplohio.org.
For more details on the program, visit www.ccplohio.org.
