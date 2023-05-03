Class of 2023: Graduation dates for Clark, Champaign high schools

With graduation season right around the corner, here is a list of ceremonies for Clark and Champaign county schools:
Clark County
Greenon: Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at Wittenberg University’s HPER Center.
Northwestern: Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Southeastern: Saturday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m. in the high school gym.
Springfield: Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. at the high school.
Northeastern: Kenton Ridge: Tuesday, May 30, at 7 at Wittenberg University’s HPER Center. Northeastern: Wednesday, May 31, at 7 p.m. in the campus hangar.
Clark-Shawnee: Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in the high school’s south gym.
Tecumseh: Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the football stadium (Spitzer Stadium). The rain dates are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.
Champaign County
Graham: Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in the high school stadium, 7800 W. U.S. Route 36, St. Paris.
Triad: Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the athletic facility/football field.
Mechanicsburg: Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in the outdoors stadium.
Urbana: Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in the Stadium. The rain date is Sunday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. in the stadium or gym, depending on weather.
