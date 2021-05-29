Clark County libraries to resume normal operating hours next week

Also beginning Wednesday, the library will not require community members who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, but those who are not vaccinated are “strongly encouraged” to continue to wear them.

“As Governor DeWine announced, the vast majority of health orders will be rescinded on June 2. I feel that pulling back the masking requirement for those patrons who are fully vaccinated and returning to our normal hours of operation, keeps us in line with state and local guidelines,” Library Director Bill Martino said.

Other service updates that start June 2 include: patrons will be allowed in-person Bookmobile visits with a limit of two to three persons at a time on the Sprinter Bookmobile and five to six on the Thomas Bookmobile.

Beginning June 14, the Fountain Avenue entrance doors of the Main Library will be open and masks will be available at all entrances. Beginning July 6, several small meeting and study rooms will be available, the release stated.

“All of these things are, per usual, subject to change given any uptick in the severity of the pandemic. I appreciate all of the sacrifices that the community has made over the last year. Hopefully, we are moving toward an end to the pandemic and a resumption of ‘normal’ life,” Martino said.