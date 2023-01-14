Clark County industrial park to connect to city sewer system

Clark County will connect eight businesses at the KTK Industrial Park in Moorefield Twp. to the city of Springfield’s sewer services through an estimated $234,000 project.
The KTK Industrial Park includes buildings such as Superior Trim’s Springfield Division and industrial and commercial spaces.
The Clark County Commission this month approved the switch of services for the industrial and commercial park, a necessary project due to the park’s sewer packaging plant nearing the end of its life, according to Clark County utilities director Chuck Bauer.
The park’s packaging plant was created for the industrial park in 1983, then costing $150,000. The park, which rests off Urbana Road and Prosperity Drive, did not have the option to connect to city sewer at the time, Bauer said. KTK sits next to the Tremont Industrial Park.
“The most cost-effective option for continued sanitary sewer service to the park area is connection to the city’s sewer system that now exists adjacent to the park,” Bauer said.
The county is tasked with covering the cost of design and construction of the sewer connection, according to the Clark County commission. Customers at the industrial park will not pay for the sewer connection project.
After the sewer connection project is completed and accepted by the city of Springfield, the public sanitary sewer collection system that serves customers at the industrial park will transfer to the city for future operations and maintenance, Bauer said.
Some of the affected customers at the industrial park have water services provided by the county; these customers will remain with Clark County for their water services, Bauer said.
Work on the project is expected to begin this year, Bauer said.
