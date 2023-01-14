Clark County industrial park to connect to city sewer system

The county is tasked with covering the cost of design and construction of the sewer connection, according to the Clark County commission. Customers at the industrial park will not pay for the sewer connection project.

After the sewer connection project is completed and accepted by the city of Springfield, the public sanitary sewer collection system that serves customers at the industrial park will transfer to the city for future operations and maintenance, Bauer said.

Some of the affected customers at the industrial park have water services provided by the county; these customers will remain with Clark County for their water services, Bauer said.

Work on the project is expected to begin this year, Bauer said.