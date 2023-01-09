Rapid expansion: Sheetz building in Springfield, several area cities

Sheetz, a gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain that announced in September it would build a Springfield location, has rapidly announced plans for several other area cities even as work on the local site is underway.
The Springfield site is near the Interstate 70 exit at 4700 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield Twp., near Titus Road.
Sheetz purchased the property from Gallery 59, owner of the Springfield Antique Center, for $3.13 million, according to Clark County Auditor’s Office property records. The antique store has been demolished now for the Sheetz work.
About 30 employees per location work at a Sheetz, the company has said.
Sheetz last year announced expansion into southwestern Ohio by opening roughly 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years.
Last week, Sheetz announced it will build a new store at the corner of North Fairfield Road and Beaver Vu Drive in Beavercreek. The 6,140-square-foot store includes space for both restaurant and retail use, with outdoor seating. The gas station includes a 100-foot-wide canopy with 12 gas pump spots.
So far, a location in Huber Heights also is under construction, one in Fairborn has been given the green light, and others are in the works in Centerville, Springboro and elsewhere.
Based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Sites offer Sheetz’s “made-to-order” menu with customized specialty drinks and food items.
The chain has roughly 670 stores in six states, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The region is seeing a variety of larger gas station/convenience store chains come to the market. Wawa, which has an East Coast presence, plans to open stores in Ohio starting in 2025, and Casey’s General Store chain has also opened stores in Fairborn, Xenia and Beavercreek. Love’s also is a more recent competitor in the region.
