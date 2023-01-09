Rapid expansion: Sheetz building in Springfield, several area cities

Last week, Sheetz announced it will build a new store at the corner of North Fairfield Road and Beaver Vu Drive in Beavercreek. The 6,140-square-foot store includes space for both restaurant and retail use, with outdoor seating. The gas station includes a 100-foot-wide canopy with 12 gas pump spots.

So far, a location in Huber Heights also is under construction, one in Fairborn has been given the green light, and others are in the works in Centerville, Springboro and elsewhere.

Based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Sites offer Sheetz’s “made-to-order” menu with customized specialty drinks and food items.

The chain has roughly 670 stores in six states, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The region is seeing a variety of larger gas station/convenience store chains come to the market. Wawa, which has an East Coast presence, plans to open stores in Ohio starting in 2025, and Casey’s General Store chain has also opened stores in Fairborn, Xenia and Beavercreek. Love’s also is a more recent competitor in the region.