Clark County homeowner who claimed self defense in shooting charged with murder

Brock told police he had been the target of a scam, with a man having threatened him and his family on the phone. He also reportedly told investigators Hall “showed up and he thought she was going to harm him,” according to court records.

According to court records, upon further investigation, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office found evidence that showed Hall was not associated with the man who had threatened Brock, was not a threat and that Brock “did not act in self-defense.”

The shooting happened at 11:18 a.m. March 25 in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road.

Lt. Kristopher Shultz said previously that preliminary investigated showed that Brock had been contacted by strangers who told him his relative was in the Clark County Jail and he needed to pay cash to post bail. The caller provided pertinent information for the case and the posting of bail, “all of which was bogus information,” the lieutenant said.

The caller and Brock spoke multiple times regarding the situation, Shultz said previously, “with the resident being hesitant and resistant to complying with the instructions of the caller.”

Shultz previously said the caller threatened violence against Brock and his family. When Hall went to Brock’s house, he produced a pistol and shot her multiple times.

Deputies responded as did fire and EMS units from Madison Twp. and Cedarville.

They found the man with lacerations to the head and an ear, bleeding profusely. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Hall was on the ground about 20 feet from her vehicle. After treatment at the scene, she was flown to Kettering Health in Kettering, where she died while in surgery.

Brock pleaded not guilty Wednesday and posted a $200,000 bond. Previous reports stated Brock’s age as 86, but this was corrected in court records.