Clark County Home and Garden Show an indoor treat for rainy weekend

The Fairgrounds is at 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield, and the show’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The first-day crowd Friday included families who were in the market to renovate their homes and a local brick mason coming out to see what new items vendors had on display.

Jo Rardon came with her husband and said they had a great time.

“I wanted to look at some new products they had out, some new innovations for the home,” Rardon said. I’m always trying to keep things up to date and everybody’s been very friendly and informative.”

Credit: Springfield News Sun

Not surprisingly, vendors on site Friday included contractors including Champion Windows, CertaPro Painters, NightFX Outdoor Lighting and Bath Masters. But others with a more tangential connection were also hoping to capitalize on the crowd, businesses ranging from Scentsy and Tupperware, to companies selling salsa and insurance.

Event organizers said the show gives people a chance to see live home improvement demonstrations, to get advice for home projects, to shop for plants, flowers, and baskets, and to win door prizes, including a Blackstone Grill.

The show could be especially helpful to those aiming to buy or sell a home this year, whether they want to increase basic curb appeal, or upgrade mechanicals and energy efficiency.

The Home and Garden Show is put on in part by the Western Ohio Home Builders Association, in partnership with Patio Covers of Ohio.