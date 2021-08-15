Clark County health district, law enforcement kick off ‘drive sober’ campaign

The event at Young’s Jersey Dairy included an impaired simulator for community members to interact with and a press conference to answer questions and provide information about the consequences of drunk driving.

“We have some goggles and a driving simulator that simulates what it is like to drink and drive to show people because some people think, ‘I’ve only had one, I can do it, I’m safe,’ so we have different level of googles to really show the impaired and the impact even just one drink can have when you’re driving,” Hemphill said.

According to the NHTSA, impaired driving remains one of the deadliest crimes. NHTSA reports that 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. During the 2019 Labor Day holiday period from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, there were 451 crash fatalities nationwide, with 45% involving drivers who had been drinking.

“It’s just awareness that we want to remind people that drunk driving, actually any kind of impartment, is not appropriate for being out on the road,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA senior specialist. “Law enforcement is going to be out in full force between now and Labor Day. ... If you’re caught impaired, you’re going to get pulled over and you’re going to have to face the consequences. Impaired driving is one of the simplest things that can be avoided. It’s your choice that you make to do that so it’s best to make the choice not to drive impaired.”