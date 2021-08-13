Champaign County road to close for bridge rehabilitation

North Hampton Donnelsville Road in Jackson and Mad River Townships will be closed to through-traffic between Coffin Station Road and State Route 55 beginning Monday, Aug. 16 for approximately two weeks.
The road will get rehabilitation of an existing prestressed concrete box beam bridge, according to a press release from the Champaign County Engineer’s office.
Funding for this project is through the Engineer’s Office’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax, the release said.
