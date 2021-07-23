‘Heart of Rock and Roll’ tribute to Huey Lewis coming to Arts Festival

Already out playing in several bands doing ’80s covers, Roger Langdon performed a Lewis song and something fit. Taking on more of their songs, he got together with his brother Tony, a guitarist, picked up musicians who toured with big names and the fake News was ready to make tribute headlines.

“Huey is naturally in my voice style; I fix my hair like his and we go. We are the longest tenured News tribute that we know of,” he said.

“Heart of Rock and Roll” was scheduled to perform in the 2020 Arts Festival before the pandemic canceled it. The group actually played in Springboro last summer. When another act had to cancel this date in 2021, the Arts Council stopped the presses and slotted them in.

Langdon admits the current touring atmosphere has meant adjustments, but the group has a lot of pent-up energy it’s gotten out at recent shows and Springfield will catch them reaching their zenith. Another advantage for “Heart of Rock and Roll” is Huey Lewis and the News haven’t toured in recent years due to Lewis suffering from an inner ear disorder and this is a chance to catch that spirit.

“A tribute band is performing as artists in their time, recreating that nostalgic sound and we are a top-level tribute,” he said.

“Heart of Rock and Roll” even has the seal of approval from an actual member of the News, keyboard player Sean Hopper, who has been with Lewis from the beginning. Hopper’s wife saw a YouTube video of “Heart of Rock and Roll” and shared it with him.

As fate would have it, Langdon’s wife has family where Hopper lives and the men met and became friends. Langdon is proud to know Hopper shared his respect for their tribute.

Langdon said Springfield should be ready for a show that was made for festivals and audiences who love timeless pop music.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Heart of Rock and Roll – America’s #1 Tribute to Huey Lewis and the News”

Where: Veterans Park, Springfield

When: Friday, July 23, 8 p.m.

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.SpringfieldArtsCouncil.org.