Clark County Fair Queen contest has 3 candidates this year

Marcia Nichols, In her second year as a volunteer and coordinator of the contest, explained a smaller number of candidates is not affecting the contest.

“Even with fewer candidates this year, these girls are strong in how active they are in the community,” she said.

“They have strong leadership skills and have been leaders in the fair arena and their community,” Nichols said.

Current Clark County Fair Queen Chloe Gillaugh looked back at her experience. She won in a field of four candidates last year, as she expressed her excitement for the 2024 candidates.

“In my year as queen, I keep reminiscing over how fast the year has gone by,” she said. “I hope the girls find the beauty in the things that don’t go right and can lift their heads, smile, and enjoy their time as queen.”

Here are the 2024 candidates and their background:

Brooke Comer

Comer is a graduate of Northwestern High School, where she was a member of the Northwestern FFA. She currently attends Clark State College. She has shown rabbits, Dairy Steers, and Market Hogs at the Clark County Fair.

Comer explained she chose to run for fair queen because she “loves the Clark County Fair and everything that happens at it.”

Kylie Corbitt

Corbitt is a senior at Southeastern High School, and she is a member of FFA and the Crafty Critters 4H Club. She serves on the Clark County Food and Fashion Board, Jr. Swine Committee, and Jr. Fair Board. She has shown market hogs and goats at the fair as well as taken sewing and nutrition projects.

She explained she chose to run for Clark County Fair Queen because she would like to, “represent the Clark County Fair in a way that reflects the many opportunities given to youth as well as encourage and assist those youth in achieving the opportunities provided to them.”

Ellen Getz

Getz is a senior at Northwestern High School. She is a member of FFA and Over the Top 4H Club. She serves on the Clark County Jr. Fair Board. She shows market lambs at the fair and takes on quilting projects.

She explained why she chose to run for Clark County Fair Queen, saying, “I would love to have the opportunity to grow the number of exhibitors and make the Clark County Fair feel like home.”