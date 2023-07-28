Clark County Fair: Grand champion steer sells for record $25K

During the Clark County Fair’s Champions Showcase sales event Friday, a champion steer received a record-breaking auction price of $25,000.

“That’s an all-time record ... that’s amazing. That’s state fair kind of prices,” said Dean Blair, fairgrounds director, on the final day of the 2023 fair.

Grand champion steer owner Whitney Emmerling, 14, sold it for a record $25,000.

“It feels really good,” she said.

Emmerling said she has been working on this project since November of last year and that it’s tough to auction off her steer, named Benz, because “they become your best friends.”

“I think he’s just always been a really nice steer, one of the biggest ones,” she said.

As for the money, Emmerling said she will probably put it back into using it for next year’s fair.

Breon Bumgardner, Emmerling’s mother, said she was surprised and that it was awesome to win because it’s their last time showing at the Clark County fair as they are planning to move on to exhibit at the state fair.

“I was actually the one who had picked him out. When my parents and I and my daughter looked at cattle ... I seen him standing up at the hill on a feed bump and I said that’s the one,” she said.

Blair said today’s sale of champions included hardworking 4-H and FFA kids who accumulated the champions who are sold to those who bid.

This story will be updated later today.