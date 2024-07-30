Clark County Fair director says ‘smiles and happiness’ outweighed disturbance

“We don’t measure on how good the attendance or revenue was here,” he said, “We measure on the amount of smiles and happiness we were able to see, and by far this year shows that this fair was a great experience.”

Highlights from the fair included shows such as the sea lion and wolf show, the Blues Brothers, and Kate Hastings.

The fairgrounds closed its gates an hour early Friday, as Blair said groups of juveniles were charging at each other and causing trouble.

Drone video coverage that was added by law enforcement caught the violence and spotted a gun on one of the juveniles. Blair said that he is extremely grateful for the extra protection.

“I applaud the police for responding to the problem so quickly,” he said, “We are taking the measures to show that this fair is a family-friendly affair.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The highest level of attendance came from the fair’s Christian music Sunday. This allowed local church members to showcase their voices at the CTC Shelter House, featuring First Christian Church and Medway Church.

“It’s always a highlight seeing tents so full on Christian music Sunday and seeing so many people engaged,” Blair said, “There were so many people having a good time, it’s just great to see how our Christian music Sunday is so family friendly.”

Another highlight was United Senior Services’ Golden Wedding party, which attracted over 500 guests. The party is a Clark County Fair tradition, recognizing couples who are celebrating 50 years or more of marriage.

“To see USS have so much success is great,” Blair said, “Especially with personal friends of mine being crowned king and queen it was a beautiful time.”

Roberta and Fletcher Mowell were crowned queen and king. They were the only couple with 70 years of marriage.

Overall, Blair said he is grateful for the community’s support of the fair.

“It takes such a village and community to put something like this together,” he said. “I am more than grateful for all of the people and organizations that came together to work tirelessly to create such a great experience for the community.”