Clark County Fair’s Golden Wedding Party: King, queen married 70 years

Maureen Fagans, USS executive director, was excited about the turnout.

“We have couples who come every year because it is a fun way to reminisce and just a wonderful place to meet friends,” she said. “And for us, it’s a heartwarming event; you just can’t help leaving happy.”

Fagans said she wanted to find out the new couples who were at the event and who was celebrating 50 years. Every year, the couple married the longest get crowned queen and king and get sashes and a cake.

Roberta and Fletcher Mowll were crowned queen and king. They were the only couple with 70 years of marriage.

Roberta Mowll explained how grateful she was to have this moment with her husband.

“It takes patience and work to get here,” she said. “Some days marriage is 50/50, or some days it’s 70/30, but we never give up on each other.”

Roberta Mowll explained she’s seen the event grow from when she first started coming.

“It’s unbelievable to see how many people are in this room, to have all these couples that have been together for a number of years,” she said. “This event has really grown.”

Robert Hulsizer and his wife Florence were enjoying the event as well as they celebrated 66 years of marriage.

“We just enjoy coming here every year and having a good time,” he said. “Sixty-six years just means we’ve lived a long and full life. I’m glad we get to celebrate.”

Verna and George Williams share how they were headed to 61 years as of Aug. 6.

“Us still being together just feels like God has kept us together,” she said.

Couples that have reached over 50 years receive a golden wedding ticket that gains them access to the Clark County Fair for the rest of their lives,

“The fact that we can come in free, get great entertainment and see some of our friends is the best part,” Robert Hulsizer said.

