Clark County ESC brings back administrative assistant appreciation night

The Clark County Educational Service Center (ESC) held its first Administrative Assistant Appreciation Night in over a decade Wednesday.
“Over a decade ago we used to have an administrative assistant appreciation night. We are now restarting it, so this is the first kickoff of the annual administration assistant night,” said Scott Webb, administrative assistant to the superintendent of the ESC.
Abound 30 faculty attended the event, including administrative assistants, EMS coordinators, data compliance managers and those in an office setting who support the schools. The event included dinner, gifts from sponsors, speakers, and a chance to network with county educational professionals.
“We’re here to appreciate and honor all school administrative assistants,” Webb said. “We’re here to tell them how important they are, how much they do for the community and the schools and the public.”
A speaker was Clark-Shawnee Elementary School Principal Amanda Shaffer, and the keynote speaker was Leigh Anne Lawrence, executive director of Leadership Clark County. Sponsors included Trane Technologies, Friends Office and Leadership Clark County.
Shaffer said administrative assistants help “keep them in line” every day.
“They wear a cape, truly, every single day... They don’t stop, and quite frankly, they can’t because the school wouldn’t run without them,” she said.
Lawrence said it’s an honor and privilege to watch what administrative assistants do for the schools, which she said is “so impactful” for students.
Webb said the ESC hopes this event continues to grow.
“The Clark County ESC appreciates all our school administrative assistants, secretaries, and other school administrative professionals. We are happy to host this event and we want to continue to host this event and make it grow,” he said.
