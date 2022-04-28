Minority Health Fair slated for Saturday in Springfield

Twelve community organizations are combining resources to offer a one-stop for health-related questions, screenings, giveaways and more on Saturday at the fifth annual Minority Health Fair.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 1500 Tibbetts Ave. Admission is free and it is open to everyone.
Being able to offer the event again for the first time since 2019 comes at a time when people may have more questions and less access to health professionals coming out of the pandemic, and this collaborative, community-based effort is the ideal way to get it all in one place, said Kali Lawrence, executive director of Springfield Promise Neighborhood, which helps host the event.
“We’re trying to provide a way to connect with providers, medical professionals and specialists people may not have access to with up to 10 doctors, specialists and screenings,” she said.
The health fair was started to give those who may have limited or no access to health services a place to find it all under one roof and meet the health professionals face-to-face. There will be access to interpreters for Hispanic and Haitian Creole visitors.
“That relationship-building is special,” Lawrence said.
Visitors will be given resource bags with various giveaways and useful items. There will be raffle prizes for items such as gift cards, and the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will also be in the parking lot of Lincoln to help with fresh produce for those with food needs.
The first three health fairs were at Fulton Elementary, and this is the second of three to be at Lincoln. These are schools Springfield Promise provides services to, and it was noticed there were disparities in these areas with some of the populations as far as access to health services that inspired these health fairs.
“Every year it has grown and we continue to get new health resources and community services involved,” said Lawrence. “We want to be a bridge between community members and resources.”
Springfield Promise is also staying busy with other activities at its Visioning Garden at 1217 Linden Ave., where fresh produce is grown. It will offer a Global Youth Service Day in Clark County there, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. to help prepare it and the family growth center for the upcoming growing season.
HOW TO GO
What: Minority Health Fair
Where: Lincoln Elementary School 1500 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Admission: free
More info: www.facebook.com/springfieldpromise
