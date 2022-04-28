Minority Health Fair slated for Saturday in Springfield

“That relationship-building is special,” Lawrence said.

Visitors will be given resource bags with various giveaways and useful items. There will be raffle prizes for items such as gift cards, and the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will also be in the parking lot of Lincoln to help with fresh produce for those with food needs.

The first three health fairs were at Fulton Elementary, and this is the second of three to be at Lincoln. These are schools Springfield Promise provides services to, and it was noticed there were disparities in these areas with some of the populations as far as access to health services that inspired these health fairs.

“Every year it has grown and we continue to get new health resources and community services involved,” said Lawrence. “We want to be a bridge between community members and resources.”

Springfield Promise is also staying busy with other activities at its Visioning Garden at 1217 Linden Ave., where fresh produce is grown. It will offer a Global Youth Service Day in Clark County there, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. to help prepare it and the family growth center for the upcoming growing season.

HOW TO GO

What: Minority Health Fair

Where: Lincoln Elementary School 1500 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Admission: free

More info: www.facebook.com/springfieldpromise