Clark County EMA announces opening of cooling centers

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency announced the opening of cooling centers to help residents in need cope with an expected heat wave that is predicted to produce temperatures in the mid to upper 90s this week.
Details about the centers:
The Salvation Army at 15 S. Plum St. has opened a cooling center to help residents stay cool and safe.
It will be open now through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.
The shelter will offer cold drinks and shelter.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering at the cooling center is asked to contact Aaron Roy at The Nehemiah Foundation at 937-325-6226.
The New Carlisle Library at 111 E. Lake Ave. has also opened as a cooling center.
It will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. through Thursday; from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The center offers air conditioning and drinking fountains.
The EMA said other cooling centers should notify them at EMA@clarkcountyohio.gov