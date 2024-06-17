Clark County EMA announces opening of cooling centers

The Salvation Army at 15 S. Plum St. has opened a cooling center to help residents stay cool and safe.

It will be open now through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

The shelter will offer cold drinks and shelter.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering at the cooling center is asked to contact Aaron Roy at The Nehemiah Foundation at 937-325-6226.

The New Carlisle Library at 111 E. Lake Ave. has also opened as a cooling center.

It will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. through Thursday; from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The center offers air conditioning and drinking fountains.

The EMA said other cooling centers should notify them at EMA@clarkcountyohio.gov