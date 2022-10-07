Clark County drops to ‘low’ COVID-19 transmission level

Hospital admissions were down in the past week. Ohio reported 369 weekly hospitalizations Thursday compared to 432 the previous week, according to the state health department.

On Thursday, there were 774 hospitalized patients with COVID in Ohio, including 51 in west central Ohio and 109 in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA).

For west central Ohio — Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — an 11% decrease in coronavirus inpatients from a week ago and a 63% decrease compared to 60 days ago were reported, according to OHA.

Health districts in Clark and Champaign counties continue to administer vaccines to eligible people.

As of Friday, roughly 51.7% of Clark County’s and 43.4% of Champaign County’s populations have completed their vaccine series.

The Clark County Combined Health District can be reached at 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment, and the Champaign County Health District can be reached at 937-484-1667.

More than 7.48 million Ohioans —approximately 64% of the state’s population — has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 6.93 million people — or 59.32% of Ohioans — have finished it.

As of Friday, more than 40,000 cases have been reported in Clark County and more than 10,000 reported in Champaign County, according to ODH.