Springfield man faces charge in crash that left 1 girl dead, 1 injured
Brace for temperature drop, break out fleece for weekend

Weather
By
31 minutes ago

It’s time to bundle up in fleece for the weekend after a strong cold front will bring crisp autumn air to the region.

Skies will be sunny Thursday with a high temperature near 76 degrees, a tad above normal for this time of year.

But that won’t be the case once the cold front arrives Thursday night

“We will definitely be a good 10 degrees below normal, maybe more when Friday rolls around,” said John Franks, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The high for Friday and Saturday is predicted in the upper 50s.

“It’s going to feel blustery,” said Franks, because the lower temperature will be accompanied by a north wind traveling at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night high school football fans should plan to wear warmer jackets or sweatshirts in the stands.

Also, anyone headed out to some of the popular fall festivals this weekend — including the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville, Apple Butter Festival in Enon or Operation Pumpkin in Hamilton — should be sure to dress for the colder conditions and maybe sip on a spiced pumpkin latte.

Frost is expected overnight Friday and Saturday. This could become widespread, Franks said, and would mean an end to the growing season.

It will be sunny and slightly warmer for Sunday, with a high in the mid-60s.

Temperatures are expected to return to the 70s by Tuesday.

