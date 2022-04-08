BreakingNews
Woman who died after being struck by car identified
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
43 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0136: Grange Insurance Company v. Christopher Crouser, Gary Crouser Jr., other civil.

22CV0137: Bank of America, N.A. c/o Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Capital One Bank, Clark County Treasurer, Bryan L. Van Dyne, Ellen M. Van Dyne, Midland Funding LLC c/o William R. Ritchey, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Kenneth W. Brown to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 1729 Columbus Ave., Springfield; no fee

Candy Lee Carlos to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 1939-1941 S. Limestone St., Springfield; no fee

Jessica A. and Craig M. Bates to R&E Property Management LLC, 520-522 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $85,000

Nicole Rose and Joseph Thomas Gaskill to Danielle E. Baltrusch, 453 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $124,000

In Other News
1
Woman who died after being struck by car identified
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
‘The Cincinnati Kids’ episode of ‘The Brady Bunch’ takes us back to...
4
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court
5
Clark State names new director of conference services for Hollenbeck...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top