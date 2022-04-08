Current cases:
22CV0136: Grange Insurance Company v. Christopher Crouser, Gary Crouser Jr., other civil.
22CV0137: Bank of America, N.A. c/o Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Capital One Bank, Clark County Treasurer, Bryan L. Van Dyne, Ellen M. Van Dyne, Midland Funding LLC c/o William R. Ritchey, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Kenneth W. Brown to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 1729 Columbus Ave., Springfield; no fee
Candy Lee Carlos to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 1939-1941 S. Limestone St., Springfield; no fee
Jessica A. and Craig M. Bates to R&E Property Management LLC, 520-522 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $85,000
Nicole Rose and Joseph Thomas Gaskill to Danielle E. Baltrusch, 453 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $124,000