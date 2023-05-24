X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
33 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0321: MHM Residences LLC v. Pamela Littlejohn Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse of James L. Duckworth, their unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and / or assigns, Unknown Spouse of Roberta J. Duckworth, their unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and / or assigns, Unknown Spouse of William King, their unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and / or assigns, quiet title.

23CV0322: Mark Jackson v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, United Healthcare Services Inc., Victory Lanes, personal injury.

23CV0323: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Ruth Bickenheuser, action for money.

23CV0324: HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Fremont Home Loan Trust 2006-B, Mortgage-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-B v. Kelly Jo Benning, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Kelly Jo Benning if any, foreclosure.

23CV0325: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Scott D. Padolik, action for money.

Property transfers:

Dennis J. and Holly W. McCarthy to Holly W. McCarthy, 1306 Villa Road; none.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Leffel Lane 110 LLC, 110 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield; none.

Board of Clark County Commissioners to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 110 W. Leffel Lane Rear, Springfield; none.

Houses Done Right LLC to Joann Fuchs, 1609 Attleboro Ave., Springfield; $179,000.

Jerome L. and Virginia M. Purdin to Jerome L. Purdin, 520 Rensselaer Drive, Springfield; none.

Teresa Wilson to Rocky B. Harrison Sr., trustee, 656 Montgomery Ave., Springfield; none.

Springfield Advantage LLC to Mr. Deeds LLC, 825 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $50,000.

Kimberly L. Doughty to Shannon Harper, 1367 Bellefair Ave., Springfield; none.

