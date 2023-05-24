23CV0325: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Scott D. Padolik, action for money.

Property transfers:

Dennis J. and Holly W. McCarthy to Holly W. McCarthy, 1306 Villa Road; none.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Leffel Lane 110 LLC, 110 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield; none.

Board of Clark County Commissioners to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 110 W. Leffel Lane Rear, Springfield; none.

Houses Done Right LLC to Joann Fuchs, 1609 Attleboro Ave., Springfield; $179,000.

Jerome L. and Virginia M. Purdin to Jerome L. Purdin, 520 Rensselaer Drive, Springfield; none.

Teresa Wilson to Rocky B. Harrison Sr., trustee, 656 Montgomery Ave., Springfield; none.

Springfield Advantage LLC to Mr. Deeds LLC, 825 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $50,000.

Kimberly L. Doughty to Shannon Harper, 1367 Bellefair Ave., Springfield; none.