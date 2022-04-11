22CV0142: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust M. v. Seth D. Rice, Calvary SPV I, LLC; Clark County Treasurer; Jane Doe; Discover Bank c/o CT Corporation System, Statutory Agent; LVNV Funding LLC c/o CSC-Lawyers Incorporating Service Corporation Service Company), Statutory Agent; Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC Assignee of GE Money Bank, FSB c/o CSC-Lawyers Incorporating Service Corporation Service Company, Statutory Agent; foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Nathan Sean McMillen, 22, of Mentor, woodworker and Katelyn Deborah Kahler, 22, of Springfield, state tested nurse assistant.

Jamie Lea Garrett Kaiser, 32, of Springfield, stay-at-home and Kirby Lee McGillivray, 30, of Springfield, warehouse supervisor.