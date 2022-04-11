Current cases:
22CV0138: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc,. Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-WF1 c/o Specialized Loan Servicing LLC-SLS v. the unknown heirs, devisees, legatee, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns, and the unknown guardians of minor and or incompetent heirs of Martin E. Burgert a.k.a Martin Burgert, address unknown; State of Ohio Department of Taxation Ohio Attorney General, R.A.; New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank c/o President, Vice President, or any other officer authorized, or any other officer authorized to accept service, R.A.; Clark County Treasurer; United States of America, Department of The Treasury, Internal Revenue Service Southern District of Ohio Civil Process Clerk; Jamey Ratliff; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services c/o Office of Legal and Acquisition Services, R.A.; foreclosure.
22CV0139: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. James Warner, breach of contract.
22CV0140: Katherine Rose Ford v. Casey Nudds, Jeremy Nudds; Matthew W. Nudds; Unknown heirs and assigns of Goldie Permar, deceased, who are unknown to plaintiff and whose residences or addresses are unknown; Unknown heirs and assigns of Leonard Permar, deceased, who are unknown to plaintiff and whose residences or addresses are unknown; Unknown heirs and assigns of Vickie Nudds, deceased, who are unknown to plaintiff and whose residences or addresses are unknown; quiet title.
22CV0141: U.S. National Bank Association v. Kimberly Hall, breach of contract.
22CV0142: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust M. v. Seth D. Rice, Calvary SPV I, LLC; Clark County Treasurer; Jane Doe; Discover Bank c/o CT Corporation System, Statutory Agent; LVNV Funding LLC c/o CSC-Lawyers Incorporating Service Corporation Service Company), Statutory Agent; Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC Assignee of GE Money Bank, FSB c/o CSC-Lawyers Incorporating Service Corporation Service Company, Statutory Agent; foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Nathan Sean McMillen, 22, of Mentor, woodworker and Katelyn Deborah Kahler, 22, of Springfield, state tested nurse assistant.
Jamie Lea Garrett Kaiser, 32, of Springfield, stay-at-home and Kirby Lee McGillivray, 30, of Springfield, warehouse supervisor.