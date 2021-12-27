Current cases:
21CV0388: High-Day, LLC D/B/A Dayspring of Miami Valley Health Care Center and Rehabilitation v. Sandra K. Hill, Linda F. Underwood, breach of contract.
Marriage licenses:
Mason Lee Plank, 20, of Medway, military and Kaitlyn Marie Gess, 19, of Medway, unemployed.
Jaime Lynn Litherland, 42, of Springfield, sales associate and Jeremy Christopher Edgington, 49, of Springfield, student.
Jillian Lousie Preece, 19, of New Carlisle, college student and Chase Shiloh Cassidy, 20, of Dayton, cav scout.
Alexandria Joelle Mast, 25, of Springfield, event decorator, manager and Charles Logan Robseron, 36, of Springfield, security guard.
Mart Brandon Easterling, 34, of Enon, engineering and Sarah Elizabeth Davis, 34, of Enon, self-employed.
Property transfers:
Donald G. and Ruth A. Rutledge to Donald G. Rutledge, 737 Free Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Megan D. Grubb to Shelbie N. Lyons, 1728 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $135,000
Melissa D. and Donald W. McKee Jr., to Adrienne Irene and Randall Adrian Shuman, 810 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle; $113,000
Charles R. Kindrick to Kelly Kindrick, 1746 Dale Ridge Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Donald L. Gilliam to McAdams Gas LLC, 680 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle; $265,000
Brianna R. and Jeffery A. Dillon to Wyetta Adams, 6201 New Carlisle Park, Springfield; $154,000