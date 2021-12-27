Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0388: High-Day, LLC D/B/A Dayspring of Miami Valley Health Care Center and Rehabilitation v. Sandra K. Hill, Linda F. Underwood, breach of contract.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mason Lee Plank, 20, of Medway, military and Kaitlyn Marie Gess, 19, of Medway, unemployed.

Jaime Lynn Litherland, 42, of Springfield, sales associate and Jeremy Christopher Edgington, 49, of Springfield, student.

Jillian Lousie Preece, 19, of New Carlisle, college student and Chase Shiloh Cassidy, 20, of Dayton, cav scout.

Alexandria Joelle Mast, 25, of Springfield, event decorator, manager and Charles Logan Robseron, 36, of Springfield, security guard.

Mart Brandon Easterling, 34, of Enon, engineering and Sarah Elizabeth Davis, 34, of Enon, self-employed.

Property transfers:

Donald G. and Ruth A. Rutledge to Donald G. Rutledge, 737 Free Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Megan D. Grubb to Shelbie N. Lyons, 1728 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $135,000

Melissa D. and Donald W. McKee Jr., to Adrienne Irene and Randall Adrian Shuman, 810 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle; $113,000

Charles R. Kindrick to Kelly Kindrick, 1746 Dale Ridge Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Donald L. Gilliam to McAdams Gas LLC, 680 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle; $265,000

Brianna R. and Jeffery A. Dillon to Wyetta Adams, 6201 New Carlisle Park, Springfield; $154,000

