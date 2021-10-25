springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0303: Gerda Brize Delva v. Holley A. Markley, professional tort.

21CV0304: Malea Miller v. Autozone Inc., Autozone Stores LLC, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Nicholas Martinus Gough, 37, of DeKalb, Ill., assistant tech director and Donald Joseph Hafner, 42, DeKalb, Ill., materials logistician.

Jennifer Dawn Vasquez, 38, of Springfield, project manager and Garfield Albert Davis, 39, of Springfield, retired military.

Joseph Milton Denson Jr., 52, of Springfield, sales rep and Angela Sue Napier, 50, of Springfield, homemaker.

