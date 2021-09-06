Current cases:
21CV0250: Gregory Perkins v. Plum Food Mart, Virbai Inc., John Doe, Junal N. Patel, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
All records are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jeremy Paul Craycraft, 37, of Springfield, 40, assembly and Kerissa Lynn Morris, 29, of Springfield, forklift driver.
Wesley Ryan Albert, 40, of Springfield, assembly and Katie Lynn Stitzel, 27, of Springfield, phlebotomist.
Kaylee Kristina Tyson, 25, of Springfield, retail and Daniel Wyatt Stone, 27, of Springfield, diesel mechanic.
David Lee Baker, 69, of Catawba, retired and Maria Eileen McNicol, 58, of Catawba, 58, retired.
Amanda Christine Cordova, 35, of New Carlisle, associate and Zachary Keith Vanderpool, 31, of New Carlisle, technician.
