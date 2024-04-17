24CV0308: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Charity E. Waugh, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Brendan G. Bonfiglio, 23, of Springfield, behavioral technician and Abigail R. Hawke, 23, of Springfield, barista/dance teacher.

Property transfers:

Sack Lodge Housing LLC to Jeffrey D. Linder, 907 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $122,300.

Kathy J. Jackson and Pamela K. McCracken to Kathy J. Jackson, 2538 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Duncan Muchiri to Constant Care Home Health Services LLC, 2440 E. High St., Springfield; $0.

Gerard Milewski to Michelle Pauley, 125 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; $78,000.

Jackson Louinord to Jackson Louinord and Gina Nerestant, 428-430 E. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

Double E. Properties LLC to Future Sights LLC, 1514 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $49,000.

Juan D. Construction to Darleine Vital, 1802 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $179,000.

McCall McCune Homes LLC to Alexis Property Investment LLC, 118-120 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $95,000.

James D. Payton to Tammy M. Hawkey, 115 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $275,000.

Robert E. Miller Jr. to Kimberly M. Smith and Regina A. Lamaster, 20 King Road, Medway; $35,000.

Mutual Investments Group LLC to Mandy L. Andrews, 130 W. Aspen Road, Medway; $160,000.

Ryan Heath to Taylor A Coots and Douglas E. Danzeisen, 1221 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000.

Heather R. Griffin to Mandy E. Winkler and Tamila G. Brenneman, 1145 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $167,000.

James H. and Rosalie J. Preston to James H. Preston, 1425 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Kenneth R. Howard to Christopher Howard, 463 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $0.

Steven L. and Evelyn Blevins to James F. and Leona S. Rader, 601 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $314,000.

Shade Holding Group LLC to Ray Nicodemus, 217 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $53,000.

Kendall R. and Donna A. Dechaene, trustees to Kendall R. and Erin K. Dechaene, trustees, 304 S. Scott St., New Carlisle; $0.

Rickey D. and Susan K. Stratton to Rickey D. Stratton, 833 Plumwood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Linda L. Asper to Jolene M. Asper Schiller, trustee, 702 Fenview Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Park National Bank, trustee to Victory L. and Judy B. Girdler, 3415 Turner Drive, Springfield; $150,000.

Robert R. and Anna L. Burri to Anna L. Burri, 1234 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $0.

Esterline Consulting Company Inc. to Vanover Holdings LLC, 6524 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $410,000.

Jeffery T. and Pamela Y. Esterline to Vanover Rentals LLC, 6508 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $90,000.

John R. and Marlena K. Davis to Marlena K. Davis, 292 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; $0.