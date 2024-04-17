Current cases:
24CV0307: Midfirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Kelsey Jo Haas, Joshua E. Spicer, Kelsey Jo Spicer, United States of America, United States of America, Acting by and Through its Agency, The Department of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
24CV0308: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Charity E. Waugh, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Brendan G. Bonfiglio, 23, of Springfield, behavioral technician and Abigail R. Hawke, 23, of Springfield, barista/dance teacher.
Property transfers:
Sack Lodge Housing LLC to Jeffrey D. Linder, 907 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $122,300.
Kathy J. Jackson and Pamela K. McCracken to Kathy J. Jackson, 2538 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $50,000.
Duncan Muchiri to Constant Care Home Health Services LLC, 2440 E. High St., Springfield; $0.
Gerard Milewski to Michelle Pauley, 125 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; $78,000.
Jackson Louinord to Jackson Louinord and Gina Nerestant, 428-430 E. Rose St., Springfield; $0.
Double E. Properties LLC to Future Sights LLC, 1514 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $49,000.
Juan D. Construction to Darleine Vital, 1802 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $179,000.
McCall McCune Homes LLC to Alexis Property Investment LLC, 118-120 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $95,000.
James D. Payton to Tammy M. Hawkey, 115 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $275,000.
Robert E. Miller Jr. to Kimberly M. Smith and Regina A. Lamaster, 20 King Road, Medway; $35,000.
Mutual Investments Group LLC to Mandy L. Andrews, 130 W. Aspen Road, Medway; $160,000.
Ryan Heath to Taylor A Coots and Douglas E. Danzeisen, 1221 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; $180,000.
Heather R. Griffin to Mandy E. Winkler and Tamila G. Brenneman, 1145 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $167,000.
James H. and Rosalie J. Preston to James H. Preston, 1425 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $0.
Kenneth R. Howard to Christopher Howard, 463 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $0.
Steven L. and Evelyn Blevins to James F. and Leona S. Rader, 601 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $314,000.
Shade Holding Group LLC to Ray Nicodemus, 217 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $53,000.
Kendall R. and Donna A. Dechaene, trustees to Kendall R. and Erin K. Dechaene, trustees, 304 S. Scott St., New Carlisle; $0.
Rickey D. and Susan K. Stratton to Rickey D. Stratton, 833 Plumwood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.
Linda L. Asper to Jolene M. Asper Schiller, trustee, 702 Fenview Drive, New Carlisle; $0.
Park National Bank, trustee to Victory L. and Judy B. Girdler, 3415 Turner Drive, Springfield; $150,000.
Robert R. and Anna L. Burri to Anna L. Burri, 1234 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $0.
Esterline Consulting Company Inc. to Vanover Holdings LLC, 6524 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $410,000.
Jeffery T. and Pamela Y. Esterline to Vanover Rentals LLC, 6508 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $90,000.
John R. and Marlena K. Davis to Marlena K. Davis, 292 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; $0.